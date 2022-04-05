3rd Annual Caregiver Summit: Suicide Prevention

Suicide prevention is VA's top clinical priority. Every death by suicide is a tragedy, and we will not relent in our efforts to connect Veterans who are experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis with lifesaving support.

Veterans' family members, peers, and communities can work together to reach Veterans before a crisis occurs.

The Caregiver Summit is an opportunity for the VA and community partners to share information and resources as well as identify services in the caregiver support community that will assist in enhancing support for caregivers and families of Veterans.

VA practitioners and community stakeholders are highly encouraged to attend.

For questions or more information, please call the Caregiver Support Program Office at 814-860-2657.