Virtual RN Hiring Fair | VA Healthcare – VISN 4
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Cost
- Free
VA Healthcare – VISN 4 is hiring RNs for the nine listed facilities and some of their nearby outpatient clinics.
Join the skilled team of VA nurses who make it their mission to care for our Nation's heroes. Find your deeper compassion and higher purpose through healing and caring for Veterans.
Participate via Microsoft Teams or by phone.
1. Join online via Teams
2. Join via phone by calling 1-872-701-0185 and enter access code 973 692 463#.
To help expedite recruitment efforts, please email your resume to the nurse recruiter nearest you before the event, if possible. If you can’t, no problem! Join us anyway!
VISN 4 Nurse Recruiters: Connecting Nurses to VA Careers
James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)
814-943-8164 x 14250 | suzanne.kimmen-bilka@va.gov
VA Butler Healthcare
878-271-6713 | nicole.thompson3@va.gov
Coatesville VA Medical Center
484-957-7757 | vhacoanursingcareers@va.gov
Erie VA Medical Center
814-860-2473 | vhaerinurserecruiter@va.gov
Lebanon VA Medical Center
717-272-6621 x 5511 or 717-272-6621 x 5948 | vhalebnurserecruiter@va.gov
Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (Philadelphia)
vhaphinurserecruiter@va.gov
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
412-822-3526 or 412-552-0497 | vhapthnurserecruit@va.gov
Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
570-824-3521 x 24348 | jamie.accardi@va.gov
Wilmington VAMC
302-994-2511 x 4020 | vhawimnurserecruiter@va.gov