Women Veterans C.A.R.E. (Connecting Arts to Real Experiences) Group

When:

Fri. Jul 8, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Cost:

Free

Women Veterans C.A.R.E. (Connecting Arts to Real Experiences) Group 
explores various creative arts to reduce stress, improve self-awareness, inspire self-discovery and promote personal development.

WHERE
Meet at Pavilion behind Erie VA Hospital
Please bring your journal. All new members are given a free journal.
*Journaling is not a requirement*

CONTACT US
For more information, please contact the Women's Health Program at 814-860-2907
https://www.va.gov/erie-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/

