Women Veterans C.A.R.E. (Connecting Arts to Real Experiences) Group

explores various creative arts to reduce stress, improve self-awareness, inspire self-discovery and promote personal development.

WHERE

Meet at Pavilion behind Erie VA Hospital

Please bring your journal. All new members are given a free journal.

*Journaling is not a requirement*

CONTACT US

For more information, please contact the Women's Health Program at 814-860-2907

https://www.va.gov/erie-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/