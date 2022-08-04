Erie VAMC Mental Health Summit 2022
When:
Tue. Sep 27, 2022, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join Erie VA Medical Center, along with representatives from the Pittsburgh VAMC-UD, VA Butler Healthcare System, and the Erie County Office of Drug and Alcohol Abuse as they present crisis management and suicide prevention education to Veterans, family members, and community stakeholders.
Topics of discussion to include:
- Widespread use of substances in the Veteran population
- The increase in substance abuse related deaths since 2020
- The correlating statistics of substance abuse and suicidality, including the higher likelihood of suicide attempts
- Referral, admission, and contact procedures for the Substance Abuse programs at the Erie VA; the Butler Domiciliary, and the Pittsburgh Center for the Treatment of Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- Services offered at the Erie County Office of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, including trends seen by this office