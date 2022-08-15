Breaking Bread with Heroes
When:
Sat. Sep 17, 2022, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post 285
120 West 4th Street
Waterford , PA
Cost:
Free
Register online HERE.
Questions? Contact Patti Tanner at the University of Pittsburgh | pag109@pitt.edu
Need a ride? Contact Karen O'Neal at the Erie VA Medical Center | karen.d.oneal@va.gov
*Limited transportation is available to and from the Erie VA Medical Center
Erie VA Medical Center is proud to partner with the Robert Irvine Foundation, the University of Pittsburgh, and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in raising awareness for suicide prevention.
Veterans are invited to enjoy a free meal prepared by U.S. Marine Veteran Chef Shane Cash and designed by Chef Robert Irvine, a Veteran of the Royal Navy of the U.K.
Erie VA DAV transportation service is proud to provide transportation to and from the Erie VA - courtesy of our dedicated volunteer drivers. Space is limited. Register online and reserve your seat today!
