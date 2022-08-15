Culinary Volunteers Needed | Multiple Shifts Available

When: Thu. Sep 15, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post 285 120 West 4th Street Waterford , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Register by email:

Patti Tanner , University of Pittsburgh | pag109@pitt.edu

Breaking Bread with Heroes 2022 needs volunteers!

Do you have culinary skills? Can you donate a few hours of your time to our Veterans by preparing with U.S. Marine Veteran and celebrity chef Shane Cash? Please register to volunteer and serve those who served.

Three shifts are available:

Thursday, September 15, 2022

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. | Slicing, dicing, and meal prep

Friday, September 16, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Slicing, dicing, and meal prep

Saturday, September 17th

7:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. | Cooking for Breaking Bread with Heroes

All prep and event activities will be held at American Legion Post 285, 120 W. 4th Street | Waterford, PA.