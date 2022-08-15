Culinary Volunteers Needed | Multiple Shifts Available
When:
Thu. Sep 15, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post 285
120 West 4th Street
Waterford , PA
Cost:
Free
Register by email:
Patti Tanner , University of Pittsburgh | pag109@pitt.edu
Breaking Bread with Heroes 2022 needs volunteers!
Do you have culinary skills? Can you donate a few hours of your time to our Veterans by preparing with U.S. Marine Veteran and celebrity chef Shane Cash? Please register to volunteer and serve those who served.
Three shifts are available:
Thursday, September 15, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. | Slicing, dicing, and meal prep
Friday, September 16, 2022
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Slicing, dicing, and meal prep
Saturday, September 17th
7:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. | Cooking for Breaking Bread with Heroes
All prep and event activities will be held at American Legion Post 285, 120 W. 4th Street | Waterford, PA.