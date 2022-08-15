 Skip to Content
Culinary Volunteers Needed | Multiple Shifts Available

Culinary Volunteers

When:

Thu. Sep 15, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post 285

120 West 4th Street

Waterford , PA

Cost:

Free

Register by email:
Patti Tanner , University of  Pittsburgh | pag109@pitt.edu 

Breaking Bread with Heroes 2022 needs volunteers!

Do you have culinary skills?  Can you  donate a few hours of your time to our Veterans by preparing with U.S. Marine Veteran and celebrity chef Shane Cash?  Please register to volunteer and serve those who served. 

Three shifts are available:

Thursday, September 15, 2022     
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. | Slicing, dicing, and meal prep 

Friday, September 16, 2022            
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Slicing, dicing, and meal prep 

Saturday, September 17th
7:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. | Cooking for Breaking Bread with Heroes 

All prep and event activities will be held at American Legion Post 285, 120 W. 4th Street | Waterford, PA.

