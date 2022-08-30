Warren | Saturday Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Stay healthy. Get Vaccinated. Free Flu Shots for Enrolled Veterans.

The Warren County VA Clinic will host a drive-thru flu clinic Saturday, September 24, 2022.

FREE flu shots will be available to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA ID card.

Masks are required to ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees – even in your vehicle while receiving the flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.

After September 24, 2022, flu shots will be available by appointment. From that day forward, please call 814-868-8661 and Press 2 to schedule.