Veteran Town Hall | PACT Act Update

Erie VAMC Veteran Town Hall

The Erie VA Medical Center is hosting a town hall for Veterans on September 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Veterans, caregivers, and family members may join:

In-person: Erie VAMC | 2nd floor | Conference Room 2A-2C

Virtually: from your home computer | Click Here to Join

By Phone (audio only): | 872-701-0185, 543676398# | Phone Conference ID: 543 676 398#

Topic covered: Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

Meet with John A. Gennaro, Executive Director - Erie VA Medical Center, and the executive leadership team as they discuss details of the PACT Act.

In addition, the leadership team will be joined by Jennifer Vandermolen, Veterans Benefits Administration - Pittsburgh Regional Office Director.

Q&A session immediately following the updates.

Veterans will have an opportunity to ask questions regarding potential benefits from this landmark legislation.