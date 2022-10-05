Annual Veterans Day Parade

When: Sat. Nov 5, 2022, 9:30 am – 10:00 am ET Where: Begins at 26th & State Street | Ends at Erie VAMC Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium Erie , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Registration required to march: Barb Hudak | 207-217-1308 or Voluntary Services | 814-860-2454

Join the Erie VA Medical Center for the Annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Veterans, their families, and community members are invited to show their support as we pay tribute to our local Veterans – saluting on the sidelines or by marching in the parade.

The parade kicks off on the corner of 26th and State Streets, walking south on State Street - ending at the Erie VA Medical Center.

All Veteran supporters are welcome to register and march in the parade – you do not have to be Veteran or Veteran-related organization to march.

Please help us line the streets and cheer on our Veterans. The parade is an excellent opportunity for the region to exhibit its appreciation for those who served our country.

We look forward to seeing you in the parade on or saluting from the sidelines!

