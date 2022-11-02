Erie VA & Community Blood Bank of NWPA | Blood Drive

To register, contact Erin Skelly via email to: erin.skelly@va.gov. Walk-ins are welcome.

ALL DONORS MUST

Be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent

Weigh at least 110 pounds

No tattoo or piercing in past 3 months

Be in general good health and eat before donating

Wear a mask

PHOTO ID REQUIRED

Give the gift of life. Donate blood.

VA and the blood collection agencies are teaming up for a nationwide blood drive to help fight the shortage of life-saving blood caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Veterans and your community by donating at your local VA. Roll up your sleeve and make a difference. If you are healthy, we encourage you to donate.

Blood donation is a safe, life-saving activity during this time of national crisis. You cannot transmit coronavirus by giving or receiving blood.

The blood mobile will be located at the Erie VAMC Parking Lot near the main entrance of the facility. First come, first served donation.



There is a critical blood shortage that threatens the safety of patients nationwide, both inside and outside the VA health system. Blood shortages can pose risks to hospitals in performing necessary patient care. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has declared this the worst blood shortage in over a decade, with less than a one-day supply of critical blood types.