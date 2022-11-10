Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) | Holiday Cooking

Call the Nutrition & Food Services’ Program Support Assistant at 814-860-2554 to reserve your in-person or virtual seat.

Erie VAMC Nutrition & Food Services’ Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Program helps improve health by teaching cooking skills. HTK provides the opportunity to try recipes and sample foods you may not have tried on your own. We offer a variety of classes some of which are demonstration focused and others that provide hands-on cooking instruction.

Classes can be attended in-person or virtually via Virtual Video Connect [VVC] meeting depending on your preference. In-person classes will be held in the patient education room at the Erie VA Medical Center.

This virtual or in-person class is available to Veterans receiving care through the VA. In-person seats are limited to 6 people, first come first served.

Holiday Cooking:

Learn how to make holiday recipes that support a well-balanced lifestyle. Veterans receive recipes, nutrition education handouts, and a cookbook.

