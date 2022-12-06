Blue Christmas Service

A Blue Christmas Service is for those seeking comfort and healing; the service reminds us that the holidays are not always a joyous time.

We will remember those we have lost and those who grieve; we will remember those struggling with life's challenges and seeking meaning in their lives. Amid life's challenges, we will lift up hope that helps us find meaning and purpose during our struggles.

For questions regarding the service, contact:

Chaplain Momo S. Larmena, Jr.

814-844-2508 or momo.larmena@va.gov

Although reservations are not required – If you plan to attend, please leave a message with Chaplain Larmena with your name and the number of people who might be attending; this will assist us with our planning. Thank you.

Please note that Masks are required.