First Responders Summit - Caring for Veterans in Crisis
When:
Wed. Feb 22, 2023, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Blasco Library Hirt Auditorium
160 East Front Street
Erie , PA
Cost:
Free
Erie VA Medical Center Behavioral Health Clinic and the Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs invite front line workers, police, fire and rescue, and EMTS to participate in our First Responder Summit. Speakers will discuss best practices for assisting and treating Veterans in need.
Register by February 21. Contact Jason Brown at 814-860-2023 or jason.brown10@va.gov
Presenters will share best practices to assist and treat Veterans in:
- Suicide Prevention
- Homeless Care
- Substance Use Disorder
Attendees will also receive information on resources and programs available to assist Veterans with:
- VA’s Whole Health Program - complimentary alternative medicine
- PACT Act Claims - navigating expanded VA health care
- Compensated Work Therapy - Additional employment resources