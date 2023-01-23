First Responders Summit - Caring for Veterans in Crisis

When: Wed. Feb 22, 2023, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Blasco Library Hirt Auditorium 160 East Front Street Erie , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Erie VA Medical Center Behavioral Health Clinic and the Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs invite front line workers, police, fire and rescue, and EMTS to participate in our First Responder Summit. Speakers will discuss best practices for assisting and treating Veterans in need.



Register by February 21. Contact Jason Brown at 814-860-2023 or jason.brown10@va.gov

Presenters will share best practices to assist and treat Veterans in:

Suicide Prevention

Homeless Care

Substance Use Disorder

Attendees will also receive information on resources and programs available to assist Veterans with: