Oncology Ribbon Cutting and Open House

Erie VA Medical Center proudly announces the Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting and Open House of the new 11-chair Oncology Clinic.

This state of the art clinic will expand access to Veterans across Western PA undergoing cancer treatment.

Please join Medical Center Director, John Gennaro and Chief of Staff, Dr. Borys Loza, along with Manager, Medical Specialty Clinics, Fran Maney and Peter Majors, Staff Sargent Retired, U.S. Army on:

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Location:

Erie VA Medical Center

135 E 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504 | 3rd Floor

With the support of our highly-skilled and experienced clinical staff, the Erie VA Oncology Clinic provides comprehensive care and treatment to regional Veterans experiencing various types of cancers.