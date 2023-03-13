Veteran Town Hall

The Erie VA Medical Center is hosting a town hall for Veterans on March 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

Veterans, caregivers, and family members may join:

In-person: Erie VAMC | 2nd floor | Conference Room 2A-2C

Virtually: from your home computer | Click Here to Join

By Phone (audio only): | 872-701-0185, 205438624# | Phone Conference ID: 205 438 624#

Meet with John A. Gennaro, Executive Director - Erie VA Medical Center, and the executive leadership team as they share the latest Erie VAMC updates.

In addition, the leadership team will be joined by Jennifer Vandermolen, Veterans Benefits Administration - Pittsburgh Regional Office Director.

Q&A session immediately following the updates.