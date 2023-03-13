Caregiver Support Summit: Wellbeing of Caregivers

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VHA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) provides support and services for family caregivers of Veterans. The mission of the CSP is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services.



VHA staff and community partners, we invite you to the launch of the fourth Annual Caregiver Summit as we continue to build coalitions to increase awareness about the many services and support available to caregivers. These summits assist us in building a stronger community that benefits caregivers and families.

Summit Speakers & Topics:

Caregiver Support | Caregivers Whole Health Matters

NAMI | Programs and Services

GECAC | Caregiver Support Program

YMCA | Health and Wellness Services

Whole Health | Veteran Whole Health Services

Attend via Microsoft TEAMS:

On the day of the event visit bit.ly/CS-WBC-2023

Attend via telephone:

Dial 872-701-0185 and then enter the meeting code: 809 115 253#