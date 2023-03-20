Virtual Health Resource Center Grand Opening

Join Erie VA leadership and staff to celebrate the grand opening of the Virtual Health Resource Center

Monday, April 24 | 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) at the Erie VA Medical Center is available to help VA staff, Veterans, their families, and their caregivers use virtual VA tools and technologies, including My HealtheVet, VA Mobile APPs, and telehealth services.

Hear from Erie VA Director John Gennaro, Chief of Staff Dr. Borys Loza, and Registered Nurse and Connected Care Manager Holly Mukina on the impact the VHRC will have on staff, patients, and families.