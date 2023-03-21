Waterford Veteran Resource Fair
Free Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Sat. May 6, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Fort LeBeouf American Legion Post #285
120 West 4th Street
Waterford , PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans and their families are invited to an all-inclusive, FREE Veteran resource event featuring VA services and additional Veteran serving organizations.
Veteran Resource Fair | Meet the Experts
-
Erie VA Medical Center Health Care Clinicians (free blood pressure screenings for Veterans eligible for VA care)
-
VA Eligibility & Enrollment Representatives
-
VA Behavioral Health Clinic Staff
-
VA Women’s Health Program
-
VA Post-9/11Military2VA
-
PACT Act Resources
-
Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Representatives (Information regarding claims and benefits)
-
Erie Vet Center (readjustment counseling to combat Veterans)
-
Community Veteran Service Officers (assist Veterans in filing claims)
-
PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
- and more!
Enroll for VA Health Care
If you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care.
Bring your DD-214 to speak with an eligibility representative.
About this Event
This event is sponsored by the Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post #285, the Erie VA Medical Center, and the Erie Vet Center. For more information, contact Kevin Carroll at 814-722-0677.
