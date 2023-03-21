Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Waterford Veteran Resource Fair

Calendar icon on May 6

Free Veteran Resource Fair

When:

Sat. May 6, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Fort LeBeouf American Legion Post #285

120 West 4th Street

Waterford , PA

Cost:

Free

Veterans and their families are invited to an all-inclusive, FREE Veteran resource event featuring VA services and additional Veteran serving organizations.

Veteran Resource Fair | Meet the Experts

  • Erie VA Medical Center Health Care Clinicians (free blood pressure screenings for Veterans eligible for VA care)

  • VA Eligibility & Enrollment Representatives

  • VA Behavioral Health Clinic Staff

  • VA Women’s Health Program

  • VA Post-9/11Military2VA

  • PACT Act Resources 

  • Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Representatives  (Information regarding claims and benefits)

  • Erie Vet Center (readjustment counseling to combat Veterans)

  • Community Veteran Service Officers (assist Veterans in filing claims)

  • PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

  • and more! 

Enroll for VA Health Care
If you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care.
Bring your DD-214 to speak with an eligibility representative.

About this Event
This event is sponsored by the Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post #285, the Erie VA Medical Center, and the Erie Vet Center. For more information, contact Kevin Carroll at 814-722-0677.
Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post #285
120 West 4th Street | Waterford, PA

See more events

Last updated: