Erie Veteran Resource Fair

Free Veteran Resource Fair

When: Sat. Jun 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Zem Zem Shrine Club 2525 West 38th Street Erie , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veterans and their families are invited to an all-inclusive, FREE Veteran resource event featuring VA services and additional Veteran serving organizations.

Erie VA Medical Center Health Care Clinicians (free blood pressure screenings for Veterans eligible for VA care)

VA Eligibility & Enrollment Representatives

VA Behavioral Health Clinic Staff

VA Women’s Health Program

VA Post-9/11Military2VA

PACT Act Resources

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Representatives (Information regarding claims and benefits)

Erie Vet Center (readjustment counseling to combat Veterans)

Community Veteran Service Officers (assist Veterans in filing claims)

PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

and more!

Breakout Sessions

PACT Act Claims - Navigating expanded VA health care

Women's Health Program - Protecting Moms Who Serve Act and Service Act

Behavioral Health

Whole Health - complementary alternative medicine

Enroll for VA Health Care

If you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care.

Bring your DD-214 to speak with an eligibility representative.