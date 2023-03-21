Erie Veteran Resource Fair
Free Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Sat. Jun 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Zem Zem Shrine Club
2525 West 38th Street
Erie , PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans and their families are invited to an all-inclusive, FREE Veteran resource event featuring VA services and additional Veteran serving organizations.
Veteran Resource Fair | Meet the Experts
- Erie VA Medical Center Health Care Clinicians (free blood pressure screenings for Veterans eligible for VA care)
- VA Eligibility & Enrollment Representatives
- VA Behavioral Health Clinic Staff
- VA Women’s Health Program
- VA Post-9/11Military2VA
- PACT Act Resources
- Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Representatives (Information regarding claims and benefits)
- Erie Vet Center (readjustment counseling to combat Veterans)
- Community Veteran Service Officers (assist Veterans in filing claims)
- PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
- and more!
Breakout Sessions
-
PACT Act Claims - Navigating expanded VA health care
-
Women's Health Program - Protecting Moms Who Serve Act and Service Act
-
Behavioral Health
- Whole Health - complementary alternative medicine
Enroll for VA Health Care
If you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care.
Bring your DD-214 to speak with an eligibility representative.