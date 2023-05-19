Health and Wellness Consumer Health Resources Fair
When:
Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Erie County Blasco Library, Admiral Room
160 East Front Street
Erie , PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans have unique needs – and the VA has resources to meet those needs. Joseph Burt, VA Medical Librarian, will discuss how to access resources for veterans and their caregivers. Learn how to locate consumer health info and how to find help in emergencies.
Call 814-451-6927 for more info.
This program is free and open to the public and no registration is necessary.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Erie County Library.