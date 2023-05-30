Erie VAMC Outreach | PA DMVA Let's Talk - Vet 2 Vet Discussion and Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Jun 14, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Erie VFW Post 470
1808 West 26th Street
Erie , PA
Cost:
Free
Learn more about PACT Act and your Veteran benefits.
The PA DMVA and the Department of Veterans Affairs collaborate to host a presentation for Veterans and their advocates regarding PACT Act benefits and eligibility. The new PACT Act law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.
Resource Fair from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Presentation and Discussion from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Attend in-person or by telephone
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ONLINE
For assistance registering, please call 814-323-8006
To attend via telephone (audio only):
267-323-8737 | Conference ID: 650433659#
