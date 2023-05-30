Erie VAMC Outreach | Warren County PRIDE
When:
Sat. Jun 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Betts Park
100 Ludlow Street
Warren , PA
Cost:
Free
Look for the Erie VAMC at Warren County PRIDE!
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more