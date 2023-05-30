Erie VAMC Outreach | Warren County PRIDE

Beginning June 1 to July 31, 2023, the access road located on the south side of the medical center campus will be closed, restricting traffic flow from the north to south sides of campus.



Use the 38th Street entrance to access:

• Ambulatory Surgery Center

• Main Entrance (Building 1)

• Urgent Care Center

• Community Living Center

Use the Old French Road entrance to access:

• Behavioral Health Clinic (Building 8)

• Human Resources (Building 6)