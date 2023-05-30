Erie VAMC Outreach | Erie PRIDE Fest
When:
Sat. Jun 24, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Perry Square
571-601 State Street
Erie , PA
Cost:
Free
Look for the Erie VAMC at Erie PRIDE Fest!
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more