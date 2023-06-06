Warren County Benefits Claims Clinic

Meet with Jesse Henderson, Legal Admin Specialist of the VA Pittsburgh Benefits Regional Office, to assist with filing disability claims. Appointments are limited – call today to reserve your spot.

To secure your time:

1. Please call 814-868-8661

2. Press 2

3. Ask to be transferred to the Warren Clinic

IMPORTANT: Let the person on the phone know you wish to schedule for the VBA Claims Clinic, not a medical appointment.

Please bring to your appointment:

State ID

Records regarding disability

DD 214 (if this is your first time filing)

Warren County VA Clinic

3 Farm Colony Drive

Warren, PA 16365

866-682-3250