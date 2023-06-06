Warren County Benefits Claims Clinic
When:
Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Meet with Jesse Henderson, Legal Admin Specialist of the VA Pittsburgh Benefits Regional Office, to assist with filing disability claims. Appointments are limited – call today to reserve your spot.
To secure your time:
1. Please call 814-868-8661
2. Press 2
3. Ask to be transferred to the Warren Clinic
IMPORTANT: Let the person on the phone know you wish to schedule for the VBA Claims Clinic, not a medical appointment.
Please bring to your appointment:
- State ID
- Records regarding disability
- DD 214 (if this is your first time filing)
Warren County VA Clinic
3 Farm Colony Drive
Warren, PA 16365
866-682-3250