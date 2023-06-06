Skip to Content
McKean County Benefits Claims Clinic

When:

Tue. Aug 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

McKean County VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Meet with Jesse Henderson, Legal Admin Specialist of the VA Pittsburgh Benefits Regional Office, to assist with filing disability claims. Appointments are limited – call today to reserve your spot.

To secure your time:
1. Please call 814-868-8661
2. Press 2
3. Ask to be transferred to the McKean Clinic
IMPORTANT: Let the person on the phone know you wish to schedule for the VBA Claims Clinic, not a medical appointment.

Please bring to your appointment:

  • State ID
  • Records regarding disability
  • DD 214 (if this is your first time filing)

McKean County VA Clinic
20 Foster Brook Boulevard
Bradford, PA 16701
800-274-8387 Ext. 2

