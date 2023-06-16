Erie VAMC Outreach | Roll-in for Veterans
When:
Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm ET
Where:
Erie Sports Center
8161 Oliver Road
Erie , PA
Cost:
Free
Look for us at Roll-in for Veterans!
About Roll-in:
Erie's 1st annual ALL WHEEL charity event at Erie Sports Center on Oliver Road. This family friendly event will raise money for the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie and Meals on Wheels Veteran Program.
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more