Erie VAMC Outreach | Warren County United Veterans Council 6th Annual Veterans Family Summer Picnic

About Warren County United Veterans Council 6th Annual Veterans Family Summer Picnic:

Warren County United Veterans Council invites Veterans and families to enjoy a family picnic with a provided lunch, including burgers and hot dogs. Musical entertainment provided by Rickie Lee.

Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and pop-ups. Alcohol and firearms are not allowed at the event.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

