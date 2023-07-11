Wellness Workshop

Beginning June 1 to July 31, 2023, the access road located on the south side of the medical center campus will be closed, restricting traffic flow from the north to south sides of campus.

As a result of traffic restrictions due to campus construction, beginning Monday, July 10, 2023, Veterans and visitors may temporarily use the employee entrance on the second floor facing the outdoor pavilion and south parking lot. Access to this entrance will tentatively remain available until August 1, 2023, at which time fluctuation in construction requirements will render it closed. The entrance will reopen to employees at construction completion.

Erie VAMC appreciates your patience and understanding as we continue to make facility improvements to better serve our Veterans. Thank you!