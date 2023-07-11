Wellness Workshop
When:
Fri. Sep 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
2nd Floor Pavilion
Cost:
Free
Registration is required and limited to 20 spots. Call 814-860-2322 to register.
Veterans encouraged to wear comfortable clothing. Yoga mats and light refreshments to be provided.
This workshop is designed for Veterans who have experienced trauma during their lifetime and are struggling to manage daily life stressors.
Education on ways to heal trauma using the mind & body connection will be provided, including discussion of common misconceptions for managing distress, reducing unhealthy avoidance strategies, and understanding how to make lifestyle changes that match your values.
Attendees will get to practice meditation, mindful movement, and learn about advanced offerings within the PTSD Specialty Clinic and Whole Health Program.