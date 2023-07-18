Crawford County VA Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony
When:
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Route 19 & Vernon Place
Meadville, PA
Cost:
Free
The Erie VA Medical Center proudly announces the Ceremonial Groundbreaking of the Crawford County VA Clinic to take place on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
Please join Erie VA Medical Center Leadership, Downing Construction, and clinic staff members as they commemorate this milestone occasion.
The Erie VA Crawford County Clinic serves over 2,700 Veterans and employs 20 VA employees. The new 15,212 sq. ft. location features the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model, providing flexibility for patient care rooms to better serve incoming Veterans. Multipurpose rooms allow for use between telehealth, exams, and consultation.See more events