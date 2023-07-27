Erie VAMC Outreach | Greene Township National Night Out

Look for us at Greene Township's National Night Out!

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

In partnership with Kuhl Hose Fire Department and United Erie County. Greene Township invites families to gather for fellowship and community.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: