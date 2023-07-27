Erie VAMC Outreach | McKean County Fair

When: Wed. Aug 16, 2023, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: McKean County Fair Grounds McKean County Fair Grounds East Smethport, PA Cost: Free

Look for us at the McKean County Fair !

The McKean County fair features carnival rides, food vendors, livestock and horse shows, motor sports, music and more!

Wednesday, August 16 is Veterans Day - All Veterans and Avtive Duty Personnell with proof of service are admitted FREE!

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: