Saturday Flu Clinic

Thumbs up with bandaid

When:

Sat. Sep 16, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Erie VA Medical Center

Enter from Old French Road

Cost:

Free

For your convenience: Saturday Drive-Thru Flu Clinics

September 16
8:00 a.m. to Noon

Drive-thru flu clinic available to all Veterans eligible for health care.

Location: Erie VA Medical Center
ENTER FROM OLD FRENCH ROAD

For more information call the Vaccine Hotline at 814-860-2730 

Tips for your visit:

  • Bring your Veteran ID Card with you.
  • Wear clothing that allows us to reach your upper arm.

*Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.

Last updated: