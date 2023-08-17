Saturday Flu Clinic
When:
Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Enter from Old French Road
Cost:
Free
For your convenience: Saturday Drive-Thru Flu Clinics
September 23
8:00 a.m. to Noon
Drive-thru flu clinic available to all Veterans eligible for health care.
Location: Erie VA Medical Center
ENTER FROM OLD FRENCH ROAD
For more information call the Vaccine Hotline at 814-860-2730
Tips for your visit:
- Bring your Veteran ID Card with you.
- Wear clothing that allows us to reach your upper arm.
*Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.See more events