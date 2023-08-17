Ashtabula Saturday Flu Clinic

For your convenience: Saturday Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

September 23

8:00 a.m. to Noon

Drive-thru flu clinic available to all Veterans eligible for health care.

For more information call the Vaccine Hotline at 814-860-2730

Tips for your visit:

Bring your Veteran ID Card with you.

Wear clothing that allows us to reach your upper arm.

*Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.