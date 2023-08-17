Mental Health Summit

Attend via:

In-person in the main hospital, 2nd floor conference rooms (2A, 2B, 2C).

Through the Microsoft TEAMS link below.

Register by phone or email:

814-860-2267 | Katelyn.Duberg@va.gov

This hybrid event offers information and education on ‘What are VA Peer Support Services?’.

Topics of discussion include:

Offers crisis management and suicide prevention education Providing information and education on overall roles and benefits of Peer Support Services, and the various programs they support within the VA and local community resources Identifying the roles of Peer Specialists in the residential treatment program, and facilitated social outings to increase community integration The struggles of ‘Moral Injury’ and how it impacts Veterans, as well as discuss other groups offered through Peer Support Services

Attend via Microsoft TEAMS: