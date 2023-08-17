Mental Health Summit
When:
Fri. Sep 15, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
2nd floor conference rooms (2A, 2B, 2C)
Cost:
Free
Attend via:
In-person in the main hospital, 2nd floor conference rooms (2A, 2B, 2C).
Through the Microsoft TEAMS link below.
Register by phone or email:
814-860-2267 | Katelyn.Duberg@va.gov
This hybrid event offers information and education on ‘What are VA Peer Support Services?’.
Topics of discussion include:
- Offers crisis management and suicide prevention education
- Providing information and education on overall roles and benefits of Peer Support Services, and the various programs they support within the VA and local community resources
- Identifying the roles of Peer Specialists in the residential treatment program, and facilitated social outings to increase community integration
- The struggles of ‘Moral Injury’ and how it impacts Veterans, as well as discuss other groups offered through Peer Support Services
Attend via Microsoft TEAMS:
- Download the Microsoft TEAMS app prior to the event DOWNLOAD HERE.
- On the day of the event, CLICK HERE to join or visit bit.ly/VA-Mental-Health-Summit-2023.
- Please be sure to mute your device upon joining the event.