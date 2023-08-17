Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program: Building Relationships, Health, and Safety for Life

The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program will provide an informative event for Veterans, family members, caregivers, and employees. Various VA departments and local area agencies will distribute information and resources to assist individuals experiencing intimate partner violence.

For event questions or information on Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Programs, please contact:

Holly Pilarski | Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator

The VA cares about Veterans affected by Domestic Violence (DV) and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV). The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) recognizes Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence is a serious yet preventable public health problem that may disproportionately affect Veterans.



To help address the impact IPV has on Veterans, family members and VA employees, the IPVAP promotes relationship health and safety and supports healing and growth for those impacted by IPV.

Find resources and support by calling the National toll-free 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)