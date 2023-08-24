Veteran's Day Parade
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Behind Veterans Stadium
26th and State St
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us as we honor our Veterans at the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony.
Parade | 11:00 a.m.
Begins at the Veterans Stadium (corner of State & 26th Streets) marching south on State St. toward Erie VA Medical Center.
Ceremony | 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary School, directly across from the Erie VA Medical Center on 38th Street. All Veterans, their families, and community members are welcome to attend!
Jeep Show will be held in the Erie VA's front parking lot following the parade.
Show Your Support!
- Sign your organization up to march in the Veterans Day Parade!
Call Barbara Hudak at 207-217-1308 or email helpingveterans@protonmail.com to sign up today!
- Show your support from the side-lines.
We’re asking the entire community to line the streets and cheer on local Veterans.