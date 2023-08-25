Book Fair

Sponsored by Erie VAMC Library.

Celebrate National Reading Month in October with the Erie VA. Veterans and employees are invited to enjoy an afternoon browsing books from local booksellers and libraries, including choice picks from the Erie VA Library.

The Erie Library system will be available with information on their offered services and the steps to register for a library card.



Local vendors providing books for sale include:

Books Galore

Werner Books

Pretty Good Books

Have Book Suggestions?

We would like to hear from you!

To suggest the genres of books you would like to see from the Erie VA Library, please contact Joseph Burt at 814-860-2442.

*Please note: The Erie VA Library is not receiving book donations at this time.