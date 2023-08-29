Erie VAMC Outreach | Erie SeaWolves Military Appreciation Night

Look for us at Erie SeaWolves Military Appreciation Night!

Double-A Affiliate Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve

Get ready to howl and wave towels! The first 1,000 receive a SeaWolves camouflage rally towel.

Presented By Fullington Trailways | First 1,000 Fans

Military Appreciation Night:

The Erie SeaWolves salute active and retired members of the United States Armed Forces.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: