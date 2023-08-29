Erie VAMC Outreach | Gary Sinise LT Dan Band Concert
When:
Mon. Sep 11, 2023, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET
Where:
Highmark Amphitheatre
726 W Baymont Pkwy
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Look for us at the Gary Sinise LT Dan Band Concert!
Celebrate our First Responders, their families and the community.
- Free food and beverages for First Responders.
- Food trucks will be onsite with food available for purchase.
- Doors open at 7pm
- Stolen Silver at 7:30pm
- Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band at 8pm
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more