Erie VAMC Outreach | Gary Sinise LT Dan Band Concert

Erie VA outreach event

When:

Mon. Sep 11, 2023, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET

Where:

Highmark Amphitheatre

726 W Baymont Pkwy

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

Look for us at the Gary Sinise LT Dan Band Concert!

Celebrate our First Responders, their families and the community.

  • F﻿ree food and beverages for First Responders.
  • F﻿ood trucks will be onsite with food available for purchase.
  • D﻿oors open at 7pm
  • S﻿tolen Silver at 7:30pm
  • G﻿ary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band at 8pm

    The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

    Learn About:

  • Behavioral Health Services
  • PACT Act Resources
  • Eligibility & Enrollment
  • Women’s Health Program
  • Post-9/11Military2VA
  • Whole Health
  • Connected Care | My HealtheVet
  • Food and Nutrition
  • Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
  • Voluntary Service
  • and more
