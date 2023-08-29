Erie VAMC Outreach | Corry Annual Senior Expo
When:
Fri. Sep 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Corry Community Center
15 S 1st Avenue
Corry, PA
Cost:
Free
Look for us at the Corry Annual Senior Expo!
This event features flu shots for seniors, several vendors, and informative exhibit display tables from various local businesses and organizations.
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more