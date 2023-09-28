Erie VAMC Outreach | Veterans Services & VA Death Benefits Seminar

Look for us at the American Legion Post #103's Veterans Services & VA Death Benefits Seminar!

Military Veterans are invited to the Kent State Ashtabula Campus at the Main Hall building, Blue-Gold room on Wednesday October 11th at 6:00 p.m. Veterans will learn about VA death benefits but most importantly their FAMILY will find out what they need to do upon the Veteran’s passing. Veterans are strongly encouraged to bring their spouse and a family member who might be involved in handling the Veteran’s affairs after his or her passing.

The seminar is hosted by Dewey Howlett Post 103, in cooperation with Perry Memorial Post 697. The seminar will include a speaker from the American Legion, John Merk from Behm’s Funeral Home and Ben Schwartfigure from the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission. Each Veteran will receive a packet stocked with brochures, contact information and the forms the FAMILY will need upon the Veteran’s passing.

Attendance is limited. Please RSVP by email to gregory6373@gmail.com. The seminar is FREE, and refreshments will be served.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: