Specialty Clinic Resource Fair

blocks with medical symbols

When:

Fri. Nov 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Erie VA Medical Center

2nd floor conference room

135 East 38th Street

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

Learn about the specialty care services available at the Erie VA Medical Center!


Veterans, staff members, and physicians are welcome to attend, ask questions, and discuss specialty care options with providers.


No registration necessary. Veterans, providers, and staff welcome to stop in as your schedule allows.

Specialty Care includes:

  • Audiology and Speech
  • Hematology/Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Diabetic Care
  • Lab/Pathology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Optometry
  • Orthopedics
  • Pain Management
  • Prosthetics and Rehabilitation
  • Radiology
  • Surgery
  • and more!
     
