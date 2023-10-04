Specialty Clinic Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Nov 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
2nd floor conference room
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Learn about the specialty care services available at the Erie VA Medical Center!
Veterans, staff members, and physicians are welcome to attend, ask questions, and discuss specialty care options with providers.
No registration necessary. Veterans, providers, and staff welcome to stop in as your schedule allows.
Specialty Care includes:
- Audiology and Speech
- Hematology/Oncology
- Cardiology
- Diabetic Care
- Lab/Pathology
- Ophthalmology
- Optometry
- Orthopedics
- Pain Management
- Prosthetics and Rehabilitation
- Radiology
- Surgery
- and more!