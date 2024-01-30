Veteran Town Hall
When:
Fri. Feb 9, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
2nd Floor conference room
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans, caregivers, and family members - you are invited to attend the Veteran Town Hall. Meet with Erie VA Medical Center Director, John A. Gennaro and the executive leadership team to learn about VA programs, services, and ongoing projects!
In addition, the leadership team will be joined by Jennifer Vandermolen, Veterans Benefits Administration - Pittsburgh Regional Office Director.
Q&A session immediately following the updates.