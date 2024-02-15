1st Annual Veteran Chow Hall

Doors open at 10:30 AM with free valet parking in front of the Boston Store.

Register today to attend the 1st Annual Veterans Chow Hall at Voodoo Brewery in the historic Boston Store in downtown Erie, PA.

Limited Tickets available!

The event and lunch are free for all Veterans and their families.

Designed to raise awareness for Veteran suicide prevention, the lunch features a menu designed by celebrity chef Robert Irvine and prepared by U.S. Marine Veteran and chef Shane Cash. Surplus food will be donated to Liberty House and other helping facilities in Erie.

Speakers for the event are:

Retired Marine Corps Master gunnery sergeant Bob Yarnall, who served as the Senior Enlisted Member of the Marine Corps Reserve Critical Incident Response Team

Zachary Cathcart of UPMC Safe Harbor

Shannon Brown and Charity Grace from the Erie VA Medical Center-Behavioral Health Clinic

Suicide is a public health concern and a leading cause of death in the United States. More investment in suicide prevention, education, and research will prevent the untimely deaths of thousands of Americans each year. In Pennsylvania, suicide ranks among the top 10 causes of death for ages 64 and younger. Veterans may be more susceptible to suicide due to the physical and mental stresses that are common among former and active military.

The event is coordinated with support from the Northwest Pennsylvania Veteran Suicide Prevention Program. By focusing on resiliency and protective factors, the program aims to improve access to treatment and support services, increase awareness of suicide risk, and provide targeted suicide prevention activities and training opportunities. The program’s public-facing materials, resources, and events are at TheResilientVeteran.org.