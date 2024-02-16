Skip to Content

Veterans Resource Fair

American Legion with nurse holding thank you sign

When:

Sat. Apr 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 285

120 West 4th Street

Waterford, PA

Cost:

Free

Veterans, families, caregivers, and community partners are invited to attend the Veterans Resource Fair hosted by the Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post #285.


There will be a wide range of services, resources, and information showcased that Veterans have access to at the Erie VAMC, Veterans Benefits Administration, and through community partnerships.
 

See more events

Last updated: