Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Sat. Apr 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 285
120 West 4th Street
Waterford, PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans, families, caregivers, and community partners are invited to attend the Veterans Resource Fair hosted by the Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post #285.
There will be a wide range of services, resources, and information showcased that Veterans have access to at the Erie VAMC, Veterans Benefits Administration, and through community partnerships.