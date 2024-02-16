VA Town Hall and Resource Fair

The Erie VAMC is hosting a Veteran Town Hall and Resource Fair.

Veterans, caregivers, and family members - you are invited to attend the Veteran Town Hall. Meet with Erie VA Medical Center Director, John A. Gennaro and the executive leadership team to learn about VA programs, services, and ongoing projects!

In addition, the leadership team will be joined by Jennifer Vandermolen, Veterans Benefits Administration - Pittsburgh Regional Office Director.

Q&A session immediately following the updates.