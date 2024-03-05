We would like to invite Veterans in the community and Veteran students at the Erie Institute of Technology to attend a Veterans Resource Fair sponsored by Erie VA’s Behavioral Health Clinic.

There will be a wide range of resources, services, and information about what is available to Veterans at the Erie VAMC and through community partnerships.

Free haircuts for Veterans at the event provided by SportClips.

Contact Katelyn Duberg at 814-860-2267 with resource fair questions.

