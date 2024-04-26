Franklin V.F.W. Post #1835 Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Thu. May 9, 2024, 2:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Franklin V.F.W. Post #1835
411 9th Street
Franklin, PA
Cost:
Free
Look for the Erie VAMC at Insert Event!
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
Behavioral Health Services
PACT Act Resources
Eligibility & Enrollment
Women’s Health Program
Post-9/11Military2VA
Whole Health
Connected Care | My HealtheVet
Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
Voluntary Service
and more
This event is made possible by the Erie VA Medical Center, the Franklin V.F.W Post #1835, and the Franklin Elks #110. For more information, contact Bill Hoobler at 814-671-0827.