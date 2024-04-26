Franklin V.F.W. Post #1835 Veteran Resource Fair When: Thu. May 9, 2024, 2:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Franklin V.F.W. Post #1835 411 9th Street Franklin, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Franklin V.F.W. Post #1835 Cost: Free





The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About:

Behavioral Health Services

PACT Act Resources

Eligibility & Enrollment

Women’s Health Program

Post-9/11Military2VA

Whole Health

Connected Care | My HealtheVet

Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)

Voluntary Service

and more

This event is made possible by the Erie VA Medical Center, the Franklin V.F.W Post #1835, and the Franklin Elks #110. For more information, contact Bill Hoobler at 814-671-0827.

