Women Veterans Day Celebration When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Zem Zem Shrine Club 2525 West 38th Street Erie, PA Cost: Free





The Erie VA Women’s Mental Health program invites all women Veterans to the Women Veterans Day Celebration. Please join us as we celebrate your service as a woman Veteran! We recognize you, we respect you, we value you and we honor you. Enjoy a presentation by Chaplain Antoinette Stewart, M.Div. If you have questions, please contact the Women’s Mental Health Champion, Maggie Westcott, at 814-860-2505 and a member of the Women’s Mental Health Workgroup will be in touch with you.